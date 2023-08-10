Sacrilege Motors’ Battery-Electric Porsche 911 Set for Pebble Beach Debut

The Porsche 911 is perhaps the purest sports car in the eyes of enthusiasts, the same die-hards that might be cursing the sky at news of Sacrilege Motors’ latest conversion- an all-electric conversion of the 964-gen Porsche 911.

Nicknamed the ‘Blackbird’ after the legendary Lockheed SR-71 aircraft, the battery-electric 911 commission is set to take to the Concept Lawn at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in just over a week’s time.

It’s based on the U.S. version of the Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cabriolet with a turbo look, and is just one of 250 ever produced.

Power for the Blackbird commission comes supplied by an electric motor snatched from the Tesla Model S, with power figure standing at a healthy 372kW/500Nm.

Range figures are pipped at around 320km from its 62kWh battery pack, with the Blackbird electric 911 tipping the scales at 1451kg.

Sacrilege is yet to publish any 0-100km/h times of its electric 911 conversion.

It comes riding on a set of Fiske three-piece forged 18-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 2 rubber measuring 235/40 front and 295/35 at the rear, with braking power supplied by an upgraded Brembo rotor and caliper combo.

Underneath, the Blackbird comes packing a limited-slip differential, as well as a set of two-way inverted custom Penske race shocks at the front, and three-way adjustable race shocks at the rear.

The company says that it is keen to convert any 911s produced between 1974-94 to a battery-electric powertrain, or simply restore them to immaculate condition.

“We want to deliver an analog, air-cooled-era 911 with the reliability and instant power of an EV, while preserving an exhilarating driving experience that’s familiar to air-cooled 911 enthusiasts,” says Sacrilege president, Bobby Singh.

“Retaining the 911’s best handling characteristics, with added performance and upgraded components, all which reducing its environmental impact was our ultimate goal… we’ve kept the same weight distribution, which is crucial to the car feeling like a Porsche 911 should,” he added.