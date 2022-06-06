Polestar 5 design revealed in patent images, to debut in 2024

Some patent images have surfaced online giving us a clear indication of what the new Polestar 5, fully electric four-door coupe will look like when it arrives in 2024.

The images were found in the European Union Intellectual Property Office database, lodged by “Polestar Performance AB” of Sweden on May 18, 2022. In other words, they are official design patents and likely a true representation of the upcoming production model.

It looks like the Polestar 5 will showcase some new design themes, separate to the company’s other models; the 1 and 2. The lower front intake in a trapezoidal shape is not seen on the others, while the main centre grille is non-exist while both the 1 and 2 feature a grille.

Split headlights are also new, while the rear does not include C-shaped taillights. Instead, the vertical-stacked lights are joined in the middle by a thin, full-width light bar. A diffuser element is installed with cool cutaways behind the rear wheels, a bit like a racing car.

Polestar has already shown glimpses of the new model in the form of the Precept concept. The production model is scheduled to launch in 2024, after the Polestar 3 SUV lands some time in 2023.

The company has confirmed the 5 will ride on a new bonded aluminium platform, developed at Polestar’s R&D centre in Coventry, England. The company said it went for this layout to help optimise weight while also ensuring favourable body rigidity. Pete Allen, Polestar’s head of R&D in the UK, previously said:

“We knew we wanted this car to be light-weight, we knew we wanted high quality and we knew we wanted it quickly. This architecture delivers outstanding dynamic and safety attributes, with low investment technology applicable to high production volumes.”

We still don’t know what will power the new model, however, the Polestar 2 could be a good indication of base model specs. In its top form with the performance pack added on, the dual-motor Polestar 2 system produces 350kW and 680Nm.

Even if that system were to be carried across for the 5, it would sit in well in its segment. We suspect Polestar will offer something more potent though, with reports suggesting up to 475kW from a newer system.

It’ll go up against the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, which means it’ll need to be offered with a range of at least 500km to fight competitively.