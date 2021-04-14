Facelifted 2021 Toyota Camry now on sale in Australia

Toyota Australia has officially launched the facelifted 2021 Camry range, which includes more hybrid options and a new, more powerful petrol option.

The new range spans from the Ascent, Ascent Sport, SX, and to the top SL. The top three feature flared side fins and a lower spoiler, providing some distinction over the base model, as well as a honeycomb front grille.

All models showcase fresh alloy wheel designs, with sizes ranging from 17 inches on the Ascent and Ascent Sport, 18-inch items on the SL, and 19s on the sporty SX. Buyers can then choose between eight exterior colours to complete the look.

For the first time the sporty SX model is available with the hybrid engine option. In fact, all grades are available with the hybrid now. It pairs a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder with an electric motor assist system, developing a combined 160kW.

If hybrid isn’t your thing, Toyota is introducing a new 2.5-litre petrol-only option. This ‘Dynamic Force’ unit has been available in the RAV4 Edge, and for the Camry it develops 152kW. It also comes matched to a new eight-speed auto. This unit is only available on the base Ascent.

Fuel economy is of course one fo the main attractions to the hybrid, with an official average rating of 4.2L/100km for the Ascent and Ascent Sport, 4.5L/100km for the SL, and 4.7L/100km on the SX. However, the new petrol engine is also impressive, rated at 6.8L/100km.

In terms of equipment changes, the facelifted Ascent includes a relocated 7.0-inch touch-screen, but all other models come with a new 9.0-inch screen which is displayed on a redesigned centre console. It now sits higher for easier reach and improved visibility.

All come packed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and myToyota apps, with the Ascent Sport and up adding sat-nav with enhanced voice command, and then the SL gets a unique nine-speaker JBL sound system.

Safety has been enhanced with the introduction of Toyota’s Connected Services, including a Data Communication Module that can automatically generate an emergency call during collisions, and relay relevant location data. There’s also an SOS button the driver can press. The tracking system is able to assist authorities if the vehicle is stolen, too.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is enhanced as well, with road sign assist added in, emergency steering assist, lane trace assist, and intersection turn assist. These features are standard on all variants, as well as the usual autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, and auto high-beam.

The new model is on sale in Australia now and is covered by a five-year warranty, with capped-priced servicing for the first five years or 75,000km. 12-month/15,000km services are capped at $220. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Toyota Camry Ascent 2.5L petrol: 30,990

2021 Toyota Camry Ascent 2.5L hybrid: $33,490

2021 Toyota Camry Ascent Sport 2.5L hybrid: $36,290

2021 Toyota Camry SX 2.5L hybrid: $39,190

2021 Toyota Camry SL 2.5L hybrid: $46,990