Porsche debuts new 911 Carrera T variant, on sale in Australia

Porsche has added another 911 variant to its ranks, with the 911 Carrera T joining the lineup as a lightweight touring variant that gains some added sporty bits and a manual transmission as standard.

The Carrera T is priced from $280,600 (before on-roads) here in Australia, which means it sits above the standard Carrera and below the Carrera S and becomes the title holder of Australia’s most affordable 911 with a manual transmission.

The 911 Carrera T comes powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six you’ll find in the 911 Carrera, pushing out 283kW/450Nm, with power sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 291km/h. Buyers can also opt for Porsche’s eight-speed PDK automatic at no extra cost.

Underneath, the Carrera T receives a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche’s torque vectoring system, the Sport Chrono package and active suspension as standard, with rear-axle steering available as an optional extra.

Headlining the upgrades for the 911 T is a 35kg weight reduction over the Carrera, with the kerb weight standing at 1470kg, as well as a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Carrera S wheels wrapped in 245/35 and 305/30 tyres.

The Carrera T also gains a sports exhaust system, sports seats, GT sports steering wheel, dark exterior contrasts and the option to remove the rear seats entirely to save even more weight.

The standard equipment list in Australia includes a set of Matrix LED headlights, heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a BOSE surround sound system, with adaptive cruise control available as a no-cost option.

Porsche says buyers can now place a pre-order for the 2023 911 Carrera T, with deliveries expected to commence during the middle of next year.