Volkswagen changing its name to ‘Voltswagen’ in USA – report

March 31, 2021
Car News, Volkswagen

Volkswagen has been left red-faced after plans to change its brand name in the USA to ‘Voltswagen of America’ were reportedly leaked ahead of the official announcement.

According to a report from CNBC, a press release dated April 29 was published on VW’s American website that detailed a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility”.

The press release was discovered by a click-happy journalist one month ahead of its scheduled release, before Volkswagen removed the release from its website. It wasn’t finished, and noted that the release needed a photo from its facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as quotes.

The release noted that the Voltswagen badge will be added to all of VW’s electric models, while vehicles powered by internal combustion engines will retain the traditional VW logo.

In the release, VW said it will retain the traditional dark blue logo for the internal combustion unit to “preserve elements of Volkswagen’s heritage”, while a new light blue colour scheme will be used to mark its unique new “EV-centric” branding.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

A source, apparently “familiar with the company’s plans” confirmed the document is authentic, but refused to be identified due to the risks.

The release also noted that Voltswagen of America will remain a unit of the Volkswagen Group of America, as well as a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

News of VW’s name change in the US comes just weeks after Volkswagen held its ‘Power Day’, where it mapped out its electrified future. VW used this opportunity to forecast that 70 per cent of its sales in Europe will be electric vehicles by 2030, up from its initial estimate of 35 per cent.

VW forecasts that 50 per cent of its sales in the United States and China will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Related Articles

2021 Toyota HiLux initial prices revealed, SR5 from $60,105
2021 Toyota HiLux initial prices revealed, SR5 from $60,105
Audi reports 1.7 million global sales in 2020, down 8.0%
Audi reports 1.7 million global sales in 2020, down 8.0%
2021 Kia Stonic on sale in Australia, prices revealed
2021 Kia Stonic on sale in Australia, prices revealed
FCAI releases first-ever CO2 emissions data for Australia
FCAI releases first-ever CO2 emissions data for Australia

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.