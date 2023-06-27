MG Cyberster set for Goodwood Hill Climb debut

Onlookers at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed will be treated to the global launch of MG’s radical Cyberster sports car, which the company has confirmed will take on the iconic Hill Climb event.

Far from lifting a blanket from a pre-production prototype on stage, MG says that the mysterious Cyberster will be mixing it up with the field at the Hill Climb.

MG has confirmed that the Cyberster will be coming to Australia later in 2024.

MG has remained impressively tight-lipped on the Cyberster, and is yet to confirm any powertrain details, though some reports citing documents filed with Chinese authorities say the company has two variants up its sleeves.

The first, an entry-level Cyberster, is set to come packing a rear-mounted electric motor producing a claimed 235kW of power, while the range-topping dual-motor AWD variant could produce up to 400kW.

The Cyberster will also be joined by two EV performance concepts at Goodwood, with the ‘EX4’ prototype headed to the First Glance paddock, as well as a second “sporting EV” that is set to hit the market later in the year.

The Hill Climb will give us a clearer picture of just how the Cyberster’s platform and suspension hardware are up to the task of handling that claimed 400kW power figure.

For now, MG seems content on making us wait, saying that punters can expect to see the Cyberster tackle the Hill Climb twice a day for the duration of the weekend.

MG’s commercial director for the UK, Guy Pigounakis, said: “The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like. Two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate.”