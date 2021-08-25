Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition revealed, by SV Bespoke

If you’re looking for a luxurious lounge room on wheels that can set your hair on fire, you’re in luck. With the help of its SV Bespoke division, Jaguar Land Rover has just unveiled the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition.

The latest Range Rover Sport SVR is powered by JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 unit, throwing out 422kW and 700Nm to all four wheels. The company says this is enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 283km/h.

For the Ultimate Edition, the SUV rides on a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels paired with a set of black brake calipers, with a black contrast finish for the roof, front grille, front guard trim, door mirror caps, and tailgate trims. Bespoke SVR bodywork and a carbon fibre bonnet complete the kit. The special edition also features new solid glass flake paintwork options for the exterior, available in blue, grey and black gloss finishes.

Inside, there’s the usual grandiose approach to styling we’ve come to expect from top-of-the-line Range Rovers, with chrome finishes, black anodised paddle shifters, and a set of lightweight performance seats finished with leather and suede.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate is set to make its official debut at Blenheim Palace in the first week of September, and while it’s yet to be confirmed for Australia, the order books open up overseas at the end of the month. Mark Turner, commercial director at Land Rover SV Bespoke, said:

“Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014. We’ve sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR’s characterful mix of power, luxury and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalisation features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.”