Hyundai Reveals Bold Design for Next-Gen Santa Fe, Set for Debut Next Month

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its design package for the next-generation Santa Fe, with the company sling-shotting the family SUV well into the modern age with its futuristic looks.

Ahead of the Santa Fe’s official world premiere next month, Hyundai has given us an in-depth look at the styling package, and it’s hard to argue it makes a particularly bold first impression.

Around the boxier-looking body, there’s a set of massive 21-inch alloys, sharper angles and flatter edges over the outgoing Santa Fe, with the front end picking up a set of new H-shaped LED headlights connected by a horizontal light bar similar to the 2024 Kona and the Staria.

Importantly, the styling changes have been matched by a longer wheelbase platform for the Santa Fe, and while we don’t know the exact measurements yet, but expect a nice boost over the current 2765mm wheelbase figures.

At the rear, there’s some Ioniq 5-inspired design details, while the front end’s H-motif has been carried over to the rear tail lights.

Hyundai says the Santa Fe’s boot will be far larger, with second and third row seats that fold completely flat.

Inside, the Santa Fe picks up more of an EV-inspired cabin, with the bulky centre console offering some storage underneath the tunnel and a large, flat wooden that accommodates two wireless charging pads.

The H-motif is once again carried over to the dashboard and air vents, with a pair of curved 12.3-inch positioned in front of the driver and Nappa leather upholstery fitted to this particular design showcase vehicle.

Hyundai says the Santa Fe will be making its official debut sometime in August; we’ll be sure to report back when we’ve had powertrains and specifications confirmed.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures,” says VP of Hyundai’s Design Center, SangYup Lee.

“With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”