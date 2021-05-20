Lexus celebrates 2 million sales of electrified models, EV coming in 2022

Lexus is celebrating a major milestone, shipping its two-millionth electrified vehicle at the end of last month. The Japanese company has also confirmed it will be introducing “more than” 10 battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles by 2025.

Throughout 2020, the share of electrified models sold within its lineup accounted for 33 per cent of overall sales. In Australia that ratio increased to 38.5 per cent between January and April, 2021.

Since the introduction of the RX 400h way back in 2005, Lexus has offered more than 18 petrol-electric hybrid variants over the past 15 years. The company says the cumulative effect of its electrified lineup has helped to save 19 million tonnes of CO2 globally, equivalent to 300,000 passenger cars over decade-and-a-half, since the RX 400h was first introduced. Lexus now sells nine electrified models globally.

On a country-by-country breakdown, the US accounted for more than 540,000 units, while Europe purchased 480,000 electrified Lexus models, with Japan following closely with 401,000 units. China came in fourth place with 387,000 units, while East Asia accounted for 138,000 units; this includes Australia, accounting for 31,526.

The Lexus RX was by far the most popular electrified model, contributing 518,000 sales. The ES represented 384,000 units, while the CT and NX accounted for 372,000 and 285,000, respectively. Hybrid variants of the IS, LS and LC models also added more than 324,000 units between them.

The company says the momentum will continue, with the unveiling of its first-ever plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) some time this year, with a dedicated pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) set for a 2022 reveal. There’s also a production version of that LF-Z concept coming in a few years.

Lexus Australia will launch the UX 300e fully electric small SUV in November, and there will also be an electrified version of every Lexus model by 2025, according to the company. Chief executive of Lexus Australia, Scott Thompson, said the milestone reflects Lexus’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions while delivering luxurious, exciting vehicles. He said: