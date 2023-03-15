Porsche FY2022 profit up 27%, electric Cayenne confirmed

Porsche has managed to round-out the 2022 financial year with no less than four records, and has set a date for an electric Macan, 718 and even a future flagship SUV sitting above the Cayenne.

For the 2022 financial year, Porsche delivered 309,884 vehicles, marking a 2.6 per cent increase over its 301,915 deliveries across the same period the previous year.

Interestingly, the company has recorded some massive increases in sales revenues, which jumped 13.6 per cent to 37.6 billion euros, while the operating profit increased by a staggering 27.4 per cent to 6.7 billion euros. Porsche also says that its operating return on sales has increased from 16 to 18 per cent for the FY2022.

The financial year results were announced alongside a confirmed 2024 release for the first all-electric Macan SUV, while an all-electric 718 is set for “the middle of the decade”.

Porsche says we can expect to see an all-electric Cayenne follow closely behind, with the fourth-generation Cayenne said to underline Porsche’s goal of presenting an 80 per cent share of battery-electric models in its portfolio by 2030.

Interestingly, Porsche says we can expect to see a flagship SUV sitting above the Cayenne as well, based on the SSP Sport platform. In a statement, Porsche said:

“Porsche is also planning to expand its product portfolio upwards with an all-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne. This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline, along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle.”

Before then, Porsche says it is also planning “one of the most comprehensive upgrades in the history of Porsche” for its third-generation Cayenne SUV, which will gain a new chassis and three new plug-in hybrid variants.

Looking forward, Porsche says it is aiming to increase its operating return on sales to more than 20 per cent, with models like the new Cayenne and battery-electric Macan playing a key role in this growth.