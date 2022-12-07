2023 Toyota Kluger 2.4 turbo petrol announced in Australia

A new turbo-petrol engine option has been announced for the Toyota Kluger range in Australia as part of the 2023 model update, replacing the V6 petrol while offering more torque and reduced fuel consumption.

The engine is the ‘T24A-FTS’ 2.4-litre turbo that we first saw in the latest Lexus NX 350. It gets a unique tune specifically for the Kluger, producing 198kW and 420Nm. Power is down from 218kW offered in the V6, but torque is up considerably, from 350Nm.

Peak torque is also spread much wider, improving versatility, maintaining its peak between 1700-3600rpm. That’s a big improvement over the V6’s peak, reached at precisely 4700rpm. For customers, it means you won’t need rev the engine as much to achieve similar or even improved acceleration.

The engine comes matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission which is described as offering strong initial acceleration yet low-rev highway cruising. Buyers can select between front- and all-wheel drive options, while the existing hybrid option is all-wheel drive only. Fuel consumption on the FWD 2.4 turbo is rated at 8.3L/100km, down from 8.7L/100km in the outgoing V6 FWD.

Three main variants are being presented, spanning from the GX, GXL to the top Grande model. All models introduce Toyota’s latest Connected Services suite, which is essentially Toyota’s user-to-vehicle communication platform via the myToyota smartphone app.

The GX welcomes a larger digital gauge cluster display, growing from 4.2 inches to 7.0, and the GXL gets a full-size 12.3-inch multimedia touch-screen to replace the outgoing 8.0-inch system. Grande models receive a 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay has been introduced with wired Android Auto continuing. Toyota says its natural voice recognition system has also been improved. Speaking about the new model, Toyota Australia’s VP of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley said:

“Since launching last year, the new-generation Kluger has been a hit with Australians wanting the perfect family SUV. Now with an upgraded multimedia system, new Connected Services functionality and the torquey turbo petrol engine providing improved driveability, the Kluger will be even more appealing.”

The updated model will hit showrooms in January, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):