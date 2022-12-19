Polestar to showcase ‘Smart Eye’ driver monitoring tech at CES

Polestar is set to take the stage at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to showcase its latest Smart Eye driver monitoring tech that will come fitted to the Polestar 3.

The company says that its system, designed by Swedish tech company, Smart Eye, features two closed-loop cameras working alongside clever software that tracks the driver’s head, eye and even eyelid movements.

The system, which features some artificial intelligence-driven decision making, then determines just how focused the driver is on the road, or if they’re showing signs of fatigue that could lead to an accident. It will then play some alerts and warning messages.

Polestar’s latest addition to its safety suite rounds out an impressive technology showpiece that combines data from the adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keep assistant and more, with the data crunched by a powerful NVIDIA processor.

The tech will be a showpiece for Polestar at the Consumer Electronics Show, where punters can try it out for themselves, while Polestar says that it will come fitted to the Polestar 3 range as standard in the very near future. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road – and can initiate preventative action when they don’t, or can’t.”

The 2023 CES event opens to the public on January 5.