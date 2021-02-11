2021 Mazda CX-5 update in Australia adds GT SP variant

Mazda Australia has announced some updates for its very popular CX-5 range for the 2021 model, including introducing a sporty GT SP variant for the first time.

Six main variant lines make up the 2021 CX-5 range, spanning from the Maxx, Maxx Sport, Touring, GT, new GT SP, and the Akera at the top. Buyers continue to be offered petrol, turbo-petrol, and turbo-diesel options, depending on the trim level. For example, the diesel is only available in the Maxx Sport, Touring, GT, and Akera, and the turbo-petrol is only available in the top three.

One of the biggest changes for the 2021 model is of course the introduction of the GT SP. This follows the recent announcement of the Mazda6 GT SP, bringing in unique piano black side mirrors and black metallic 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, passengers are treated to yet more black trimmings, while special SP seats are wrapped in Maztex and Grand Luxe synthetic suede, with contrast red stitching.

As for the rest of the range and the updates, all variants from the GT and up now come with a new 10.25-inch media screen for the dash. Not only is it larger than before, Mazda says the software running the system provides faster loading and higher-quality graphics. The rest of the range feature an 8.0-inch system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes standard on all.

In terms of the engines, a 2.0-litre petrol kicks off the range. It produces 115kW and 200Nm, connected to either a six-speed manual or auto, with front-wheel drive. Fuel economy is rated at 6.9L/100km on the combined cycle, in both manual and auto form.

Moving up, a 2.5-litre petrol continues, developing 140kW and 252Nm, matched only to the six-speed auto and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is rated at 7.4L/100km. The turbocharged version produces 170kW and 420Nm, and also comes with all-wheel drive, with fuel consumption jumping up to 8.2L/100km.

Lastly, the 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder continues, generating 140kW and 450Nm. It comes with the auto and with all-wheel drive only, and offers the lowest fuel consumption of the lot, rated at 5.7L/100km. Speaking about the updated model, Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Mazda CX-5 has been our most popular model since 2019, and we are excited to expand the brand’s new SP model line into the CX-5 range with the first-ever GT SP. With a range of key updates coming on-stream, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 continues to offer strong appeal for its styling, safety, specification and value in what is the most competitive market segment in this country.”

The local arm says the 2021 model is available now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). See further below for highlight features for each variant.

2021 Mazda CX-5 Maxx

17-inch alloy wheels with 225/65 tyres

LED Headlamps with auto on/off

Two-speed front wipers with rain-sensing function

Powered exterior mirrors in body colour with folding function

Front seats with height adjustment and seat-back pockets

Rear seats with reclining function and 40/20/40 split-fold backrest

Black cloth seat upholstery

8.0-inch full-colour touch screen display (MZD Connect)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Auto Six-speaker audio system with AM/FM tuner and DAB+ digital radio

Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio capability

Internet radio integration ( Stitcher and Aha)

Leather-wrapped gearshift and steering wheel

Multi-function commander control

Advanced keyless push-button engine start

Electric parking brake with auto hold function

2021 Mazda CX-5 Maxx Sport

Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning with rear air vents

Paddle shift gear controls

Rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function

Rear seats with centre armrest storage and USB charging ports

Satellite navigation

2021 Mazda CX-5 Touring

Heated exterior mirrors

Front parking sensors

Traffic sign recognition

Active driving display

Black Maztex and Black Grand Luxe synthetic suede seat upholstery

Advanced keyless entry

2021 Mazda CX-5 GT

19-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tyres

10.25-inch full-colour widescreen display (Mazda Connect)

Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof

Remote-operated power tailgate (open and close)

Front seats with 2-position memory function and 10-way power adjustment (driver) and six-way power adjustment (passenger)

Front row seat heating

Choice of Black or Pure White leather seat upholstery

10-speaker Bose sound system with 249-Watt amplifier and subwoofer

2021 Mazda CX-5 GT SP

Black metallic 19-inch alloy wheels

Black exterior mirror caps

Black Maztex and Black Grand Luxe synthetic suede seat upholstery with red contrast stitching

Black finished interior trims

2021 Mazda CX-5 Akera