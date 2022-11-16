Genesis X Convertible concept is one stunning GT, not for production

Remember that stunning Genesis X Concept from last year? Well, the company has now lifted the lid on an even more stunning-er drop-top version, called the X Convertible.

Firstly we must answer the question, when can you buy one? Never, unfortunately. Well, not in this exact form anyway. Genesis says it is demonstrating its design versatility with this and other X concepts. Genesis chief creative officer, Luc Donckerwolke, explains:

“Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology. Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”

The concept car features a long bonnet with a short front overhang, with a long wheelbase and elegantly finished rear end. Quad headlights and taillights help reaffirm its status as a Genesis, although these are very thin expressions of the design theme and fully connected in the middle in the case of the headlights.

Inside you’ll find a unique wrap-around fixture encompassing the steering wheel and indeed the driver, with one seamless touch-screen surface running around to the gauge cluster. It’s a very minimalist decor, made up of recyclable wool fabric and leather.

Genesis says the X Convertible uses the same platform and fully electric powertrain as its coupe sibling, however, specific details haven’t been outlined.