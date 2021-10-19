Nissan updates X-Trail with new ST+ variant for 2022

Nissan Australia is celebrating 20 years of its X-Trail family adventurer with an updated model range for 2022 that includes the introduction of a new ST+ variant, with the first deliveries taking place in December.

The all-new ST+ variant, priced from $34,140, bridges the gap between the entry-level ST (from $30,665) and the higher-spec ST-L variants (from $38,675), and will be made available to buyers in both two- and four-wheel drive configurations.

The updated Nissan X-Trail range is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the six-speed manual ST producing 106kW/200Nm, while other variants receive the 2.5-litre petrol producing 126kW/233Nm. Fuel economy averages start from 8.2L/100km and 7.9L/100km, respectively.

The entry-level ST comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloys, and receives daytime running lamps, body-coloured folding mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, Nissan’s flexible seating system, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice control, as well as cruise control, a rear-view camera, six airbags and autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warnings.

Opting for the all-new ST+ variant adds a surround-view monitor with object detection, front and rear parking sensors and satellite navigation for the updated infotainment system.

Moving to the X-Trail ST-L adds a set of 18-inch alloys, heated mirrors, roof rails and fog lamps, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and seats, dual-zone climate control, as well as a set of heated, power-adjustable front seats. The ST-L also includes blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and front parking sensors as standard.

Moving to the flagship X-Trail Ti variant adds a set of adaptive LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloys, powered boot lift, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, Bose sound system, front parking sensors and lane departure prevention, intelligent cruise control and high-beam assist.

Nissan says the updated X-Trail range will hit Australian dealerships in December, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs):

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST manual: $30,665

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST: $32,665

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST 7-seater: $34,265

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST 4WD: $34,665

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+: $34,140

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+ 4WD: $36,140

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L: $38,675

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 7-seater: 40,275

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 4WD: $40,675

2022 Nissan X-Trail Ti 4WD: $46,115

2022 Nissan X-Trail Ti tan leather 4WD: $46,115