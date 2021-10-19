Car News Nissan SUV

Nissan updates X-Trail with new ST+ variant for 2022

Alexi Falson

Nissan Australia is celebrating 20 years of its X-Trail family adventurer with an updated model range for 2022 that includes the introduction of a new ST+ variant, with the first deliveries taking place in December.

The all-new ST+ variant, priced from $34,140, bridges the gap between the entry-level ST (from $30,665) and the higher-spec ST-L variants (from $38,675), and will be made available to buyers in both two- and four-wheel drive configurations.

The updated Nissan X-Trail range is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the six-speed manual ST producing 106kW/200Nm, while other variants receive the 2.5-litre petrol producing 126kW/233Nm. Fuel economy averages start from 8.2L/100km and 7.9L/100km, respectively.

The entry-level ST comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloys, and receives daytime running lamps, body-coloured folding mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, Nissan’s flexible seating system, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice control, as well as cruise control, a rear-view camera, six airbags and autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warnings.

Opting for the all-new ST+ variant adds a surround-view monitor with object detection, front and rear parking sensors and satellite navigation for the updated infotainment system.

Moving to the X-Trail ST-L adds a set of 18-inch alloys, heated mirrors, roof rails and fog lamps, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and seats, dual-zone climate control, as well as a set of heated, power-adjustable front seats. The ST-L also includes blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and front parking sensors as standard.

Moving to the flagship X-Trail Ti variant adds a set of adaptive LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloys, powered boot lift, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, Bose sound system, front parking sensors and lane departure prevention, intelligent cruise control and high-beam assist.

Nissan says the updated X-Trail range will hit Australian dealerships in December, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs):

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST manual: $30,665
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST: $32,665
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST 7-seater: $34,265
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST 4WD: $34,665
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+: $34,140
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+ 4WD: $36,140
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L: $38,675
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 7-seater: 40,275
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 4WD: $40,675
2022 Nissan X-Trail Ti 4WD: $46,115
2022 Nissan X-Trail Ti tan leather 4WD: $46,115

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories