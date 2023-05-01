Nissan adds ST-L e-Power to X-Trail range in Australia, from $49,490

Nissan has announced another member of its growing e-Power hybrid range, with the mid-spec ST-L variant to join the Ti and Ti-L family later this year with a price tag of $49,490 (before on-roads), making it the most affordable hybrid X-Trail available.

Nissan’s new X-Trail e-Power range comes powered by two electric motors and a small 2.1kWh battery pack, with combined outputs standing at 157kW. A 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder acts as a range-extender to keep the battery charged.

Power is put to all four wheels solely by the dual electric motors which offer torque vectoring and the option of one-pedal driving around town, while the petrol engine works in the background as a generator.

The company says the setup propels the X-Trail to 100km/h in 7.0 seconds while offering combined cycle fuel economy figure of 6.1L/100km.

The entry-level hybrid picks up a set of 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, LED head and taillights, faux leather upholstery and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.

It also receives active noise cancellation, a black grille, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights and Nissan’s ProPILOT system as standard, which adds active cruise control, forward and rear collision warnings and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Moving to the X-Trail Ti e-Power adds a set of matrix LED headlights with LED indicators, leather upholstery, 19-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display and a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the driver and infotainment system.

Finally, the range-topping Ti-L adds a set of 20-inch alloys, as well as quilted Nappa leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and rear seats, ambient lighting and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system from Bose.