McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition lands in Australia

One of the first examples of the highly exclusive McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition has landed in Australia, right on schedule.

The special edition pays tribute to local Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo (obviously), and has been put together by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division. Just three examples are being made, exclusively for the Australian market.

Each example features bespoke carbon fibre sills with Ricciardo’s signature, special build number plates, and Daniel’s race number 3 etched onto the dihedral doors. All are also painted in Papaya Spark and Burton Blue, just like the McLaren MCL35M 2021 F1 car.

The project was commissioned through a collaborative effort between McLaren Melbourne and McLaren Sydney, with this example here recently hitting the streets around Melbourne. More specifically, around the famous Albert Park area where the F1 circuit is located. Daniel Ricciardo said:

“One of the great privileges of driving for McLaren is getting behind the wheel of many of the marque’s exhilarating supercars and while each offers something unique, the 720S is the absolute benchmark.”

Just like the regular 720S, the special edition is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that belts out 530kW (720PS) and 770Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Acceleration across 0-100km/h takes a claimed 2.9 seconds (see our 0-100 video here for more).