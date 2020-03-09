New Porsche 935 to make Australian debut at F1 GP

March 9, 2020
Car News, Porsche, Turbo

The epic Porsche 935 will make its Australian debut at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend. And it won’t be just a static display. There’s going to be some demonstration laps too.

Not to be confused with the Porsche 935 Le Mans racing car from the 1970s, this is the new 935. It is inspired by that racing car and features a similarly dramatic body and aerodynamics. But, underneath, it’s based on the current 911 GT2 RS.

Power comes from pretty much the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six as the GT2 RS, producing 515kW. It’s matched to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch auto with rear-wheel drive. An official 0-100km/h time hasn’t been mentioned, however, expect it to be pretty similar to the GT2 RS’s time of 2.8 seconds.

It will be a very special treat to see it in Australia, particularly as only 77 are planned for production. Toni Andreevski, director of marketing and motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia, said:

“Motorsport is in the DNA of Porsche so it is only natural that the Grand Prix is traditionally one of our biggest events of the year. Both on-track and off-track, we will have wealth of activities for a variety of motorsport and Porsche fans.”

The 935 will be joined by a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport at the event, which is a 1-of-200-produced model itself, along with a 1978 935 so fans can enjoy the past and present formulas. A special “Porsche Kids Track Experience” will also give the young ones a chance to learn about driving.

The 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix starts on Thursday, March 12, and finishes on Sunday, March 15.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Porsche Mission E makes Australian debut at 'Future Lab' pop-upPorsche Mission E makes Australian debut at 'Future Lab' pop-up October 9, 2018
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS makes Australian debut at Cronulla event2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS makes Australian debut at Cronulla event September 9, 2018
Polestar 1 to make driving debut at Goodwood FestivalPolestar 1 to make driving debut at Goodwood Festival June 12, 2018
McLaren GT makes Australian debut, on sale from $399,995McLaren GT makes Australian debut, on sale from $399,995 August 29, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive