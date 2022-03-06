2022 Jeep Compass update announced, adds Night Eagle variant

Jeep Australia has announced the arrival of the 2022 Compass small SUV lineup, with the introduction of a new Night Eagle variant headlining the arrival.

The MY2022 range consists of the Night Eagle, Limited, S-Limited, and the flagship and most off-road-capable Trailhawk. All but the Trailhawk are powered by a 2.4-litre petrol four-cylinder producing 129kW, with the Limited and S-Limited featuring a nine-speed auto with AWD, and the Night Eagle coming in with a six-speed auto with front-wheel drive.

At the top, the Trailhawk uses a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder that develops 125kW and 350Nm. It comes matched to a nine-speed auto as well, with all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption on the official combined cycle is listed as 6.9L/100km, while the 2.4 petrol AWD is rated at 9.7L/100km (7.9L in the case of the FWD).

Coming in as the new entry variant, the Night Eagle distinguishes itself visually via a black-painted roof, black front grille and foglight surrounds, and black badges. It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels painted in black, along with black window trims.

For the interior, Jeep hasn’t skimped on features. Despite being the base model the Night Eagle comes with a 10.1-inch touch-screen media interface running Uconnect 5, and there’s a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. A wireless phone charger is fitted up front, and there are both USB and AC sockets in the front and back.

Other standard goodies include push-button start with keyless entry, auto headlights and high-beam, auto wipers, and a suite of safety technologies including adaptive cruise control with active lane management, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and a rear-view camera. Nam Chung, head of product strategy and new technologies at Jeep Australia, said:

“The latest generation of Jeep Compass has become renowned for its advancement in interior tech, and distinct focus on comfort and quality. With Night Eagle, this is all wrapped up in a supremely stylish package that confidently stands out from the crowd and further enhances the appeal to urban adventurers.”

The updated range is on sale now from the following prices (excludes on-road costs). A dual-pane sunroof is a $2200 option, and premium paint adds another $895 to the bill.

2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2.4 FWD: $39,950

2022 Jeep Compass Limited 2.4 AWD: $45,350

2022 Jeep Compass S-Limited 2.4 AWD: $48,350

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.0TD AWD: $52,650