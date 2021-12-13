BMW iX and Genesis GV70 receive 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

Good news for modern SUV buyers, as the BMW iX and Genesis GV70 have both received a five-star ANCAP safety rating following assessment of crash test data from Euro NCAP.

Following assessment of Euro NCAP data, ANCAP gave the BMW iX high scores for occupant protection, collision avoidance and side impact tests, with BMW’s autonomous emergency braking system successfully avoiding or mitigating impacts of other cars and road users alike.

Despite its comprehensive list of safety equipment, though, ANCAP said the iX presented a higher risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle in the frontal offset test, and was penalised accordingly. Overall, though, the iX scored high enough to secure itself a five-star safety rating, with the agency stating:

“BMW have again placed safety as a high priority in their vehicle design and specifications, and the iX results show BMW aren’t willing to compromise on safety for an alternative-powered vehicle.”

ANCAP says it has now rated 19 fully-electric vehicles, and the BMW iX is the second fully-electric vehicle in the medium SUV segment to be tested under its new 2020-2022 protocols.

For the Genesis GV70, ANCAP noted that adult occupant protection and safety assistance technologies were particular highlights, with the GV70 found to be able to avoid or mitigate all collisions during the testing of potential car-to-car and pedestrian impacts.

ANCAP added that the GV70’s lane support system reduced the chances of head-on collisions, while recording adequate and good performance scores for the lane-keep assistance system in emergencies.

All up, ANCAP said the Genesis GV70 offers a comprehensive range of safety features and solid results across all areas of ANCAP’s assessment.

Both the iX and Genesis GV70 are fitted with an active bonnet system that have been designed to provide greater protection for pedestrians if they were to roll over the bonnet. Surprisingly, ANCAP made the point of stating that protection offered by both vehicles to the pelvis of a pedestrian was “poor” for the iX and GV70.