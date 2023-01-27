MY2024 Jaguar I-PACE updates announced, priced from $148,800

Jaguar has lifted the lid on a series of updates headed for the MY2024 I-PACE lineup, with a handful of styling tweaks and the introduction of two new variants.

After Jaguar removed the entry-level I-PACE last year, the R-Dynamic SE and HSE are the only variants you’ll find here in Australia, which are priced from $148,800 and $165,600, respectively (excluding on-roads), marking a $5000 increase over last year’s model.

Headlining the update is the smooth, revised front grille design which is now finished in grey, body-coloured bumper inserts, a new rear diffuser, and the addition of Jaguar’s Black Pack as standard for both variants.

The black highlights include a set of 22-inch black alloy wheels with carbon fibre inserts, the grille and window surrounds and the mirror caps.

Underneath, the I-PACE’s mechanicals, battery pack and electric motors remain untouched, which means there’s a pair of electric motors throwing 294kW/696Nm to all fours for a brisk 0-100km/h sprint of 4.8 seconds.

Power for the e-motors is supplied by a 90kWh battery pack that offers up to 446km of driving range on the NEDC test cycle.

Inside, the cabin boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Over the base model, stepping up to the R-Dynamic HSE adds a set of Matrix LED headlights, Windsor leather upholstery with suede headliner and a head-up display, and an upgraded 15-speaker Meridian 3D surround-sound system.

Jaguar says the first examples of the updated MY24 I-PACE are set to arrive in Australian dealerships in July.