Kia confirms full specs for 2023 Niro; electric, hybrid and PHEV

Kia has confirmed more specs on its all-new Niro range, including details on the hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric variants. Some information on features and dimensions have also been released.

Let’s start by taking a look at the Niro’s dimensions, which rides on the third-gen of Kia’s ‘K’ platform that reduces weight while increasing stiffness. It measures in at 4420mm long, 1825mm wide, 1570mm high, with a wheelbase of 2720mm. Compared with the outgoing model that hit the road here in Australia not too long ago, the new model is 65mm longer, 20mm wider, 25mm taller, with a wheelbase that stretches 20mm further.

This translates to a larger cabin, enhancing comfort for passengers, while the boot is increased to 495L in the EV variant, while the hybrid and PHEV have boots rated at 451L and 348L, respectively. In the outgoing model, the EV boot measures 451L, the hybrid is 410L, and the PHEV is 324L (in base S trim level).

In terms of engines, Kia is planning a three-pronged offensive, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants receiving a 1.6-litre GDI four-cylinder petrol producing 137kW of power, with the PHEV offering up to 65km of all-electric driving thanks to a small onboard battery pack.

Kia is also keen to point out the new Niro receives its first-ever 5.5kWh PTC heater in PHEV variants, which helps to extend driving range in cold conditions with a set of self-regulating ceramic elements that don’t zap too much power from the battery when warming the cabin.

For the electric (EV) Niro, Kia has kitted it with a 64.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that offers a WLTP-certified range of 463km, with a power output standing at 150kW and torque figure of 255Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 7.8 seconds.

The Niro EV is fitted with DC fast-charging that can top the battery up from 10-80 per cent in a claimed 43 minutes, and receives some clever navigation-based pre-heating tech to optimise the pack before you reach a charger.

Underneath, there’s MacPherson struts up front, while the rear receives a four-link setup to handle the weight of the batteries and to help with cornering. As for the styling, the facelifted Niro range looks much more futuristic than the outgoing model, which was beginning to look a little bit toy-ish.

Inside, you’ll find a heap of recycled textiles throughout the cabin with a sleek and uncrowded design applied to the dash that houses a pair of 10.25-inch displays. A large 10-inch head-up display incorporating driving, safety and navigation data will also be available.

The cabin has been designed with comfort in mind, particularly for the front row that receives a set of ‘relaxion’ seats that lift and recline for a nap while charging.

As per usual with new car releases, the Niro will receive a huge amount of active safety equipment, with Kia throwing its full bag of tricks at the Niro range. As standard, you’ll find the second-gen of Kia’s DriveWise ADAS system, featuring forward collision avoidance, junction turning assist and more.

Kia is yet to confirm prices or delivery dates for the all-new Niro in Australia, but we’ll be sure to report back to you when we know more.