Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Touches Down in Aus, Priced From $113,900

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has touched down here in Australia, with prices kicking off from $113,900 before on-roads for the sleek coupe-styled GLC 300 4Matic.

Mercedes has more than a few tricks up its sleeve with the latest update, so let’s unpack it all. Starting with the footprint, Mercedes says that the GLC Coupe now measures 31mm longer than its predecessor, stands 5mm taller and has seen its front and rear track widened by 6mm and 23mm, respectively.

Mercedes says that as a result of its tweaking, the GLC 300 Coupe’s boot space has grown a substantial 45L up to 545L in total, with an extra 90L on offer with the rear seats folded for a maximum 1490L of boot space.

Fiddling with those dimensions also allowed Mercedes to cut its coefficient of drag down from 0.30 to 0.27. On the styling front, the GLC 300 Coupe distinguishes itself from its SUV sibling with a set of bespoke 20-inch AMG five-spoke alloys and the Night Package styling tweaks that add a heap of black finishes and sports suspension.

Moving to what’s lurking underneath the bonnet, Mercedes has updated the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit with some mild 48-volt hybrid tech and an integrated starter-generator. In total, the GLC 300 Coupe produces 190kW of power and 400Nm of torque, which is thrown to all four wheels via a nine-speed transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, with a brief overboost function that adds 17kW/200Nm to the mix.

Equipment upgrades for the MY24 GLC 300 Coupe include the addition of a head-up display, metallic paint, a panoramic sunroof, and a set of electric heated front seats as part of the standard equipment list. You’ll also find Artico upholstery for the sports seats with a Nappa leather steering wheel, wireless charging, keyless entry & start, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view monitor, LED headlights, a parking assistant and an 11.9-inch infotainment display offering Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Mercedes says that orders for the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe will open on November 24, with prices standing at $113,900 while the GLC 300 4MATIC SUV remains priced at $103,370; both of which do not include on-road costs.