Formula SAE-A Returns to Calder Park with Blistering EV-Dominated Field

Formula SAE-A is set to make its return to Calder Park in December, with an EV-dominated field of racers set to punish their tyres in an action-packed weekend.

Best of all – the action is completely free for punters, with organisers keen to get onlookers up close and personal with the teams ahead of the weekend’s racing action and get a deeper appreciation of the engineering at hand. All up, teams from five countries will be in attendance at Calder Park from the 14th to the 17th of December, with 25 of the total 31 vehicles entering into the competition coming powered by an electric motor.

The SAE is a wonderful student design competition organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers with roots tracing back to the 1980s, while the Australian SAE-A has been running since the 2000s.

It effectively gives engineering students a chance to create their own open-wheel racer that goes head-to-head on the track is some blisteringly fast action on tight circuits that make for great viewing.

The action at Calder Park is the final phase of a 12-month program in engineering schools based across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Defending title holders in the EV class from the University of Auckland and winners of last year’s internal combustion class will have their work cut out for them as the pack of rival engineers tries to usurp the throne from the reigning Kiwi champs.

“We’re hoping people will come to see the achievements of Australasia’s brightest and best young automotive engineers working in a competitive environment,” says SAE-A’s President, Gary White. “There is no entry charge, and spectators are welcome to witness the presentations and workshop activity on the Thursday and Friday before the on-track action of the weekend,” he explained.

“Visitors will also see a remarkable display of vehicles by our sponsors, highlighting Australia’s vibrant mobility engineering sector,” White concluded.