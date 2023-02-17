McLaren unveils new 720S GT3 EVO customer racer

McLaren Motorsport has launched its latest customer racer with the release of the 720S GT3 EVO, designed to build on the 720S for the GT3 customer race series, with a number of improvements informed directly by its clients.

The major improvements over its predecessor can be found in the aerodynamic tweaks which include a new front bumper and splitter design, improved cooling and a more prominent rear wing design that can be adjusted on the fly.

Underneath, McLaren has fitted the 720S GT3 EVO with a set of four-way adjustable TTX40 Ohlins dampers, revised front and rear upper wishbones and a new bolt-on brake caliper layout that allows for quick changes.

At the core of the 720S GT3 EVO, the carbon fibre monocoque remains in place, as well as McLaren’s race-tuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, codenamed the M840T, which throws all its power to the rear wheels.

McLaren says that existing 720S customers can order an update package for their existing car, considering the majority of the upgrades are aerodynamic tweaks to the bodywork, while McLaren is also very happy for customers to order a brand new 720S GT3 EVO. McLaren Automotive’s director of motorsport, Ian Morgan, said:

“We’ve maintained a close relationship with our customer racing teams and have incorporated many of their recommendations into the new EVO package, improving consistency of performance and serviceability, which will ensure that the McLaren 720S will continue to set the pace in GT3 racing for many more years to come.”