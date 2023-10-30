MY24 Hyundai i30 Sedan Prices & Specs Confirmed, Hybrid Engine Joins the Range

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hyundai has confirmed pricing and specification details for its MY24 i30 Sedan range, with the introduction of a new petrol-electric hybrid engine, a stylish refresh and an updated features list headlining its launch here in Australia.

We’ll start with the styling package, which has seen the i30 Sedan’s familiar design updated with a wider, split horizontal grille with a parametric pattern, paired with chrome highlights and LED headlights as standard for all variants. The rear profile is relatively unchanged, though the lower bumper sits deeper to insinuate the presence of a diffuser, with the H-light LEDs sitting below the sharp boot line with its subtle spoiler.

The most important changes for the MY24 i30 Sedan range, though, are reserved for what’s lurking beneath the bonnet, with Hyundai packaging the i30 sedan with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The hybrid unit, known officially as the ‘1.6 GDi Hybrid’ pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder with an electric motor that produces 32kW of power and 170Nm of torque and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, with combined outputs standing at 104kW/265Nm.

While Hyundai says the petrol unit is powering the wheels most of the time, the addition of a regenerative braking system and a 1.32kWh battery pack help to drop fuel economy figures to just 3.9L/100km on a combined cycle. Hyundai says its new hybrid unit lets the electric motor do most of the work while accelerating from a standstill, with the petrol unit kicking into life when an extra push is needed and while driving at highway speeds.

Push it down a hill at the electric motor’s regenerative braking system unit soaks up all the energy otherwise lost during braking, topping up the battery in the process.

In terms of the other powertrains, Hyundai is sticking with its 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol in the base i30 Sedan, a unit that kicks out 110kW of power and 180Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic.

Opt for the i30 Sedan N Line range and you’ll pick up the company’s 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit producing 150kW of power and 265Nm of torque. Inside, there’s a new wrap-around dashboard design with a full-length air vent stretching its way across the cabin and a high-riding centre console that cocoons the driver and front passenger.

Tech updates for the MY24 i30 Sedan include the inclusion of front and rear USB-C ports, a revised wireless charging pad built for larger smartphones, a customisable multifunction button on the steering wheel and a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster on base models.

Significantly, Hyundai’s 10.25-inch infotainment display fitted to Elite and higher variants has been updated with Hyundai’s Bluelink connected services system, with a five-year subscription bundled in with every purchase. Standard equipment for the entry-level i30 Sedan includes a set of 16-inch alloys, premium cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Step up to the i30 Sedan Elite and you’ll receive 17-inch alloys, keyless entry & start, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Over that, the i30 Premium picks up a heated steering wheel, a surround-view monitor, a blind-spot view monitor, projector LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. The i30 N Line picks up a new set of 18-inch alloys and a new N Line exterior package, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery and an updated forward collision avoidance system.

Finally, new additions for the N Line Premium include a heated steering wheel, a surround-view monitor and blind-spot view monitor, atop the existing heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch infotainment display and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Prices for the MY24 Hyundai i30 Sedan range can be found below; prices for the i30 Sedan Hybrid in Elite and Premium trim levels are yet to be confirmed; we’ll be sure to report back when we’ve had details finalised by the company.

i30 Sedan (2.0 MPi) $29,000

i30 Sedan 1.6 GDi Hybrid ***NEW*** $33,000

i30 Sedan Elite (2.0 MPi) $33,500

i30 Sedan N Line $36,000

i30 Sedan Premium (2.0 MPi) $38,500

i30 Sedan N Line Premium $41,500