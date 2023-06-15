Alpine set for Hypercar return in WEC and Le Mans with A424_β

France’s Alpine Cars is looking to get back into the World Endurance Championship’s flagship racing tier with the unveiling of its A424_β, which is set to compete in the Hypercar category next year.

While Alpine has been battling it out in the WEC’s LMP2 category for some time now, the company is hoping its A424_β racer will bring home a home victory at Le Mans in the Hypercar (LMDh) category.

The A424_β comes riding on a carbon fibre shell, and measuring in at 5000mm long, 1998mm wide, 1058mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3148mm.

Tipping the scales at 1030kg, the A424_β has a very healthy power to weight ratio thanks to its 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 that pushes out 500kW of power, which is paired with a 50kW hybrid system from Bosch.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Xtrac sequential transmission, with stopping power provided by a set of six-piston calipers biting onto ventilated carbon discs.

Apline is planning for the first start-up of the A424_β later this month, ahead of a shakedown at Lurcy-Levis in late July and its first test session at Circuit Paul Ricard in mid-August.

It is set to undergo the FIA’s homologation scrutiny in December ahead of its first WEC race at the 6 Hours of Qatar in March, 2024.

Alpine’s entry into the 2024 WEC Hypercar class coincides with entries from the likes of BMW and Lamborghini who are hoping to take on heavy-hitters like Ferrari – who took out the most recent 24 Hours of Le Mans – and Toyota Gazoo Racing who secured five consecutive Le Mans victories.