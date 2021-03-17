McLaren 720S GT3X revealed as lightweight track-only model

March 18, 2021
Car News, McLaren

A new track-only proposition has been announced, called the McLaren 720S GT3X. It is, obviously, based on the 720S but it features a number of enhancements to make it fully-prepared for regular track driving.

This isn’t a racing car, though. Despite being developed by McLaren’s motorsport division, the 720S GT3X is not eligible to compete in any particularly series, either because it is too powerful or doesn’t meet certain regulations. So, instead, this is simply a track toy that owners can enjoy at their own leisure.

McLaren says that without the need to adhere to regulations of motorsport, the team was able to essentially go nuts and create a kind of dream package. As such, various areas of the supercar have been tuned and tweaked to ensure maximum driver engagement, enjoyment and overall performance.

The aerodynamics are based on the 720S GT3 aerodynamics package, created with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Formula 1 wind tunnel technology. A massive rear wing provides optimum downforce at speed, while the low splitter at the front and side skirts help press the car into the ground.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

It’s all topped off with a fresh coat of MSO Carbon Black paint, and a McLaren Orange pinstripe which pays homage to the McLaren F1 cars of the 1960s. An orange stripe is also applied to the outer rim of the special centre-locking black wheels. On the roof you’ll notice the X graphic, signifying its identity.

In the engine compartment you’ll find the 720S’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. However, it features blueprinted heads, uprated pistons, and a lightweight performance exhaust system. Strangely, the power output remains at 530kW (720PS) like the road car. There is a new boost button on the steering wheel though that releases an additional 22kW (30PS). So you could say the engine produces a maximum of 750PS.

What really helps with acceleration and performance on the tarmac is weight reduction. Most of the car’s luxuries and non-essential components have been removed from the cabin, resulting in dry weight of just 1210kg. That’s 73kg lighter than the road-going 720S. Speaking about the new model, Ian Morgan, director at McLaren Customer Racing, said:

“The 720S GT3X now offers a unique opportunity to experience a fully-fledged GT3 car. The lap time is significantly reduced from the GT3 benchmark through both the huge standard power increase and the additional 30bhp from the push-to-pass button. The end result is a car that offers a truly unique experience.”

McLaren says the 720S GT3X is available to order now through 11 global McLaren Motorsport retailers, including McLaren Melbourne. Each retailer can also provide technical and servicing support. Special track support can also be provided to each customer.

Tags
,

Related Articles

McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren 765LT debuts in Australia, priced from $609,650
McLaren 765LT debuts in Australia, priced from $609,650
McLaren 765LT production commences, 9.9 second 1/4 mile confirmed
McLaren 765LT production commences, 9.9 second 1/4 mile confirmed
McLaren Special Operations creates 'R Pack' for 620R road car
McLaren Special Operations creates 'R Pack' for 620R road car

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.