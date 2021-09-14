Mazda CX-3 refreshed for 2022, arrives in Australia in December

Mazda has unveiled a range of minor tweaks for the 2022 CX-3 lineup as the brand looks to continue the sales success of the compact SUV.
The range continues to be kicked off in the form of the CX-3 Neo Sport, moving through to the Maxx Sport, Maxx Sport LE, and eventually to the premium sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants.
Updates include a new gloss black finish for the lower body sections of the sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants, making it easier than ever to separate the base model and the range-topping variants, and Mazda has pulled a premium Quartz Metallic paint finish from its bag. It borrows the shade from the CX-8.
Power remains supplied by Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW/195Nm, throwing power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-3 can be optioned with an all-wheel drive system in the Maxx Sport, sTouring and Akari.
Fuel economy remains rated at 6.6L/100km for manual variants, while the automatic transmission drops its figure to 6.3L/100km. The all-wheel drive variant returns a combined cycle of 6.7L/100km.
The updated Mazda CX-3 range is set to hit showrooms in Australia in December. Prices for the updated lineup at this point remain unconfirmed.
2022 Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport
- 16-inch steel wheels with 215/60 tyres
- Halogen headlamps
- Power mirrors, body-coloured with folding function
- Airbags: front and passenger, front sides, front and rear curtains
- Air-conditioning
- Front seats with height adjustment
- Black cloth upholstery
- Rear seats with 60/40 split fold
- Electric parking brake with auto hold function
- 8.0-inch full colour touchscreen infotainment
- Six-speaker audio system with AM/FM and DAB+
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio capability
- Internet radio integration
- Multi-function ‘commander’ control
- Advanced keyless push-button start
- Rear parking sensors
- Reverse camera
- Smart City Brake Support with night time pedestrian recognition
2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport (in addition to Neo Sport)
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Headlamps with auto on/off
- 2-speed front wipers with rain-sensing function
- Rear seats with centre fold-down armrest
- Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
- Overhead sunglass storage box
- Climate control air-conditioning
- Satellite navigation
- Rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
2022 Mazda Maxx Sport LE (in addition to Maxx Sport)
- Tan Grand Luxe suede-like material and Pure White Maztex leatherette upholstery
- Unique 16-inch alloy wheels
- Gloss black side mirrors and front grille
2022 Mazda CX-3 sTouring (in addition to Maxx Sport)
- 18-inch alloy wheels with 215/50 tyres
- Power mirrors, body-coloured with heating and folding functions
- LED daytime running lamps
- LED front fog-lamps
- LED Headlamps
- LED tail-lamps
- High Beam Control
- Black Maztex and black cloth upholstery
- Active Driving Display (flip-up)
- Advanced keyless entry
- Driver Attention Alert
- Front parking sensors
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Lane Departure Warning
2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari (in addition to sTouring)
- Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof
- Driver’s seat with 2-position memory function and 10-way power adjustment
- Seat heating for driver and front passenger
- Black or Pure white leather upholstery
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
- 360-degree View Monitor
- Adaptive LED Headlamps
2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari LE (in addition to Akari)
- Bright-finished alloy wheels
- Dark russet Nappa leather upholstery
- Dark russet centre console, centre and door armrests with white stitching
- Pure white metallic air vent rings
- Pure white door and dashboard trim inserts