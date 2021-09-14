Mazda CX-3 refreshed for 2022, arrives in Australia in December

Mazda has unveiled a range of minor tweaks for the 2022 CX-3 lineup as the brand looks to continue the sales success of the compact SUV.

The range continues to be kicked off in the form of the CX-3 Neo Sport, moving through to the Maxx Sport, Maxx Sport LE, and eventually to the premium sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants.

Updates include a new gloss black finish for the lower body sections of the sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants, making it easier than ever to separate the base model and the range-topping variants, and Mazda has pulled a premium Quartz Metallic paint finish from its bag. It borrows the shade from the CX-8.

Power remains supplied by Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW/195Nm, throwing power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-3 can be optioned with an all-wheel drive system in the Maxx Sport, sTouring and Akari.

Fuel economy remains rated at 6.6L/100km for manual variants, while the automatic transmission drops its figure to 6.3L/100km. The all-wheel drive variant returns a combined cycle of 6.7L/100km.

The updated Mazda CX-3 range is set to hit showrooms in Australia in December. Prices for the updated lineup at this point remain unconfirmed.

2022 Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport

16-inch steel wheels with 215/60 tyres

Halogen headlamps

Power mirrors, body-coloured with folding function

Airbags: front and passenger, front sides, front and rear curtains

Air-conditioning

Front seats with height adjustment

Black cloth upholstery

Rear seats with 60/40 split fold

Electric parking brake with auto hold function

8.0-inch full colour touchscreen infotainment

Six-speaker audio system with AM/FM and DAB+

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio capability

Internet radio integration

Multi-function ‘commander’ control

Advanced keyless push-button start

Rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Smart City Brake Support with night time pedestrian recognition

2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport (in addition to Neo Sport)

16-inch alloy wheels

Headlamps with auto on/off

2-speed front wipers with rain-sensing function

Rear seats with centre fold-down armrest

Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

Overhead sunglass storage box

Climate control air-conditioning

Satellite navigation

Rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

2022 Mazda Maxx Sport LE (in addition to Maxx Sport)

Tan Grand Luxe suede-like material and Pure White Maztex leatherette upholstery

Unique 16-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black side mirrors and front grille

2022 Mazda CX-3 sTouring (in addition to Maxx Sport)

18-inch alloy wheels with 215/50 tyres

Power mirrors, body-coloured with heating and folding functions

LED daytime running lamps

LED front fog-lamps

LED Headlamps

LED tail-lamps

High Beam Control

Black Maztex and black cloth upholstery

Active Driving Display (flip-up)

Advanced keyless entry

Driver Attention Alert

Front parking sensors

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Departure Warning

2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari (in addition to sTouring)

Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof

Driver’s seat with 2-position memory function and 10-way power adjustment

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

Black or Pure white leather upholstery

Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function

360-degree View Monitor

Adaptive LED Headlamps

2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari LE (in addition to Akari)

Bright-finished alloy wheels

Dark russet Nappa leather upholstery

Dark russet centre console, centre and door armrests with white stitching

Pure white metallic air vent rings

Pure white door and dashboard trim inserts