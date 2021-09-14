Car News Mazda SUV

Mazda CX-3 refreshed for 2022, arrives in Australia in December

Alexi Falson

Mazda has unveiled a range of minor tweaks for the 2022 CX-3 lineup as the brand looks to continue the sales success of the compact SUV.

The range continues to be kicked off in the form of the CX-3 Neo Sport, moving through to the Maxx Sport, Maxx Sport LE, and eventually to the premium sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants.

Updates include a new gloss black finish for the lower body sections of the sTouring, Akari and Akari LE variants, making it easier than ever to separate the base model and the range-topping variants, and Mazda has pulled a premium Quartz Metallic paint finish from its bag. It borrows the shade from the CX-8.

Power remains supplied by Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW/195Nm, throwing power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-3 can be optioned with an all-wheel drive system in the Maxx Sport, sTouring and Akari.

Fuel economy remains rated at 6.6L/100km for manual variants, while the automatic transmission drops its figure to 6.3L/100km. The all-wheel drive variant returns a combined cycle of 6.7L/100km.

The updated Mazda CX-3 range is set to hit showrooms in Australia in December. Prices for the updated lineup at this point remain unconfirmed.

2022 Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport

  • 16-inch steel wheels with 215/60 tyres
  • Halogen headlamps
  • Power mirrors, body-coloured with folding function
  • Airbags: front and passenger, front sides, front and rear curtains
  • Air-conditioning
  • Front seats with height adjustment
  • Black cloth upholstery
  • Rear seats with 60/40 split fold
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold function
  • 8.0-inch full colour touchscreen infotainment
  • Six-speaker audio system with AM/FM and DAB+
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
  • Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio capability
  • Internet radio integration
  • Multi-function ‘commander’ control
  • Advanced keyless push-button start
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reverse camera
  • Smart City Brake Support with night time pedestrian recognition

2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport (in addition to Neo Sport)

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Headlamps with auto on/off
  • 2-speed front wipers with rain-sensing function
  • Rear seats with centre fold-down armrest
  • Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
  • Overhead sunglass storage box
  • Climate control air-conditioning
  • Satellite navigation
  • Rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

2022 Mazda Maxx Sport LE (in addition to Maxx Sport)

  • Tan Grand Luxe suede-like material and Pure White Maztex leatherette upholstery
  • Unique 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Gloss black side mirrors and front grille

2022 Mazda CX-3 sTouring (in addition to Maxx Sport)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with 215/50 tyres
  • Power mirrors, body-coloured with heating and folding functions
  • LED daytime running lamps
  • LED front fog-lamps
  • LED Headlamps
  • LED tail-lamps
  • High Beam Control
  • Black Maztex and black cloth upholstery
  • Active Driving Display (flip-up)
  • Advanced keyless entry
  • Driver Attention Alert
  • Front parking sensors
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Lane Departure Warning

2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari (in addition to sTouring)

  • Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof
  • Driver’s seat with 2-position memory function and 10-way power adjustment
  • Seat heating for driver and front passenger
  • Black or Pure white leather upholstery
  • Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
  • 360-degree View Monitor
  • Adaptive LED Headlamps

2022 Mazda CX-3 Akari LE (in addition to Akari)

  • Bright-finished alloy wheels
  • Dark russet Nappa leather upholstery
  • Dark russet centre console, centre and door armrests with white stitching
  • Pure white metallic air vent rings
  • Pure white door and dashboard trim inserts

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

