Jeep Launches Black Styling Pack for Grand Cherokee Limited Range

Jeep says buyers opting for the five-seat Grand Cherokee and the seven-seat Grand Cherokee L now have the option of a new, menacing styling package with the launch of its Black Appearance Group.

Reserved for members of the Grand Cherokee Limited range, Jeep’s styling package throws out a heap of chrome exterior elements in favour of a more subdued black finish for the front grille, bumper inserts and window surrounds.

It also adds a set of gloss black 20-inch alloys, a set of black roof rails and a. number of gloss black exterior highlights that ensure no chrome trim piece is left untouched.

The package also adds some equipment upgrades for the Grand Cherokee Limited, adding a dual-pane sunroof, a head-up display and even a camera inside the cabin to keep an eye on rear passengers in the seven-seat Grand Cherokee L range.

Jeep’s Black Apperance Group can be optioned to any of the Grand Cherokee Limited colours, including Baltic Grey, Bright White, Diamond Black, Velvet Red, Silver Zynit, Rocky Mountain, Hydro Blue and Silver Zynith.

Retail pricing for the Black Appearance Group stands at $4,250 here in Australia.