Ferrari inks deal with Samsung for next-gen OLED displays

The next generation Ferrari in-car infotainment displays are set to receive an OLED panel supplied by electronics giant, Samsung, after the two companies penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this week.

The two companies signed the MoU at Samsung Display’s campus in South Korea, with both Ferrari and Samsung chiefs shaking hands, though no timeline has been provided so far.

OLED panels are superior to a standard LED display thanks to their thin and flexible designs, which in the context of a curved supercar cockpit, may well enable some interesting positioning and curved displays in future Ferraris.

OLED panels also offer a superior quality and contrast of the picture, with each pixel within the display emitting its own light that enables higher levels of brightness and a wider viewing angle. Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, said:

“In the luxury sector, elevating the client’s experience is key. Through this strategic partnership with Samsung Display for the dedicated development of bespoke OLED technology display solutions, we will make a significant step forward in the digital environment of our next-generation models.”

Samsung’s display chief, JS Choi, said: “We are certain that our collaboration with Ferrari will provide an exciting opportunity to apply our strengths to the supercar field and reinforce our position in the automotive OLED market, enabling us to reach ever new heights.”