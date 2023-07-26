Alfa Romeo Gives MY23 Giulia & Stelvio the Hardcore QV Treatment, Arriving December

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that its Giulia sedan and Stelvio midsize SUV will receive a pair of aggressive Quadrifoglio ‘QV’ variants in December- priced at $153,700 and $162,700, respectively.

On the styling front, Alfa’s hardcore QV treatment adds a carbon spoiler and side skirts, a new set of Matrix LED headlights with redesigned tail lights and a modern take on the Tilobo grille.

The Giulia also picks up a carbon fibre bonnet, while a carbon roof remains an optional extra.

More importantly, though, both the Giulia & Stelvio QV come powered by Alfa’s glorious 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 unit that kicks out 375kW of power and 600Nm of torque, which translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds in the Giulia QV, while the Stelvio QV is slightly more rapid at 3.8 seconds.

Both receive an eight-speed transmission and a carbon fibre driveshaft, with the Giulia lighting up its rear tyres, while the Stelvio picks up an all-wheel drive system.

Both come fitted with a new mechanical limited-slip differential, QV adaptive suspension system, while the Giulia receives an active aerodynamic front splitter; carbon ceramic brakes remain an optional extra.

The Stelvio comes riding on a set of 20-inch forged alloys, while the Giulia picks up a set of 19-inch alloys with red brake calipers and quad exhaust pipes fitted to both QV variants.

Inside, there’s a new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, leather upholstery with an Alcantara steering wheel and carbon fibre elements across the dashboard, centre console and door sills.

Atop the dash sits an 8.8-inch infotainment display fitted with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, which is paired with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Alfa Romeo says the first examples of the Giulia and Stelvio QV are slated to arrive in December.