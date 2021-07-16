Aston Martin Valkyrie voted ‘Showstopper’ at 2021 Goodwood Festival

July 16, 2021
Aston Martin, Car News

The radical Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has been voted ‘Showstopper’ at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, during the Michelin Supercar Paddock showcase.

The Valkyrie just managed to squeeze ahead of the all-electric Rimac Nevera hypercar, as well as the Glickenhaus SCG 004S to take out the judge’s choice for most impressive vehicle at the event. Also on the stage for the event was a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Corvette C8, Koenigsegg Regera, Ford Mach-E 1400, Ferrari SF90 and the recently-revealed Lotus Emira.

The judges said the Valkyrie was the most impressive car in attendance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, standing out with its “pursuit of function over form” and impeccable road-going credentials, as well as its striking aerodynamic design and mind-blowing performance.

For the unaware, the Aston Martin Valkyrie rides on a 100 per cent carbon fibre chassis, and is powered by a Cosworth-developed 6.5-litre V12 that pushes out around 745kW, giving it the almighty power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 – a feat that has proven almost impossible for modern cars, other than the Koenigsegg One:1 and the Hennessey Venom GT.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Aston Martin says the Valkyrie can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, onto a top speed of 402km/h, seemingly limited by its F1-inspired downforce package created by Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey. Newey wanted to give the Valkyrie a level of dynamism that can only be replicated with a fully-fledged Formula 1 car.

Tags

Related Articles

Aston Martin Valkyrie making dynamic debut at 2021 Goodwood Festival
Aston Martin Valkyrie making dynamic debut at 2021 Goodwood Festival
Aston Martin confirms insane track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro Models
Aston Martin confirms insane track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro Models
Ferrari exhibits 6290 'Prancing Horses' at 2021 Goodwood Festival
Ferrari exhibits 6290 'Prancing Horses' at 2021 Goodwood Festival
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.