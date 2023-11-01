Ford Confirms Prices & Specs for F-150 Ute, Arrives November Priced from $106,950

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ford has confirmed pricing and specification details for the almighty F-150 pickup truck, with a two-pronged assault landing on Australian shores priced from $106,950, stretching out to $140,945 for the range-topper.

Ford says that the F-150 will be offered to Australian buyers in two trim levels, both of which pick up short and long-wheelbase platforms to take the fight to the RAM 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado. The F-150 in short-wheelbase form measures in at 5884mm long by 2030mm wide, stands 1995mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3694mm, while the F-150 long wheelbase spans an extra 300mm.

Both variants come powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol pushing out 298kW of power and 678Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission.

This enables braked towing figures of 4500kg with the help of the right tow bar and larger 70mm tow ball, while a 50mm tow ball is also available for buyers looking to tow ‘smaller’ loads of 3500kg. Combined fuel economy figures for the ‘EcoBoost’ V6 stand at 12.5L/100km.

Entry-level XLT variants pick up a part-time four-wheel drive system while the F-150 Lariat has a permanent 4WD system, both of which pick up a locking rear differential and seven drive modes for towing, sand, mud and slippery conditions.

The F-150 in short wheeelbase form has a tub measuring 1705mm long by 1656mm wide – 1285mm between the arches – and 543mm deep, while the long wheelbase variant’s tub measures 2005mm long. Standard equipment for the entry-level F-150 XLS includes 20-inch alloys, halogen headlights with LED tail lights, a chrome front and rear bumper, spray-in tub liner with locking cargo areas, cloth upholstery, cruise control, side steps, underbody protection and a folding tail gate with steps.

On the tech front, the F-150 XLS picks up a rear-view camera with rear-mounted parking sensors, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and a seven-speaker sound system. Step up to the F-150 Lariat and you’ll pick up leather upholstery, LED head and fog lights, a premium grille finish, two-panel moonroof, a powered tailgate, a surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, leather upholstery with heated and ventilated seats and a pair of 12-inch displays accompanied by an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Paint options for the F-150 here in Australia include Rapid Red, Antimatter Blue, Iconic Silver, Carbonised Grey, Agate Black and Oxford White. The F-150 is offered to Australian buyers with the same five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty you’ll find with the rest of the range, with service intervals set at 12-month/15,000km intervals and the first four services capped at $429 a pop.

While the F-150 is offered in its home market with the option of a hybrid, a battery-electric ‘Lightning’ variant and a performance-focused Raptor variant, it’s yet to be confirmed whether these other members of the F-150 family will make their way to Australia. It seems fair to assume that if demand is there for the F-150 XLT and Lariat variants, Ford will be interested in expanding the range Down Under.

Prices for the MY24 Ford F-150 range here in Australia can be found below; these do not include on-road costs.

F-150 XLT (SWB) $106,950

F-150 XLT (LWB) $107,945

F-150 Lariat (SWB) $139,950

F-150 Lariat (LWB) $140,945