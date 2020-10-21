2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC review (video)

Meet the incredibly powerful and respectfully ridiculous Ford Mustang R-SPEC. This is a special creation by Ford Australia, for the Australian market only. In short, it is the most powerful production car Ford Australia has ever offered.

We’ve always missed out on the awesome Mustang GT350, and the GT500 for that matter. But that’s where the R-SPEC comes in. It features a 5.0-litre V8 with a Ford Performance supercharger bolted on, and a Herrod Performance exhaust system for good measure. All up, that’ll be 522kW, thanks.

Only 500 of these manic machines are being offered. Production initially began last year, but as COVID-19 swept through the local production facility pushed pause to produce around 200,000 face shields for healthcare workers – a superb display of Aussie spirit. Work recommenced on the R-SPEC in June.

Prices start at $99,980 (excluding on-road costs). Now, that does seem like a lot. But you’ll be hard pressed to find better value on the market in terms of horsepower per dollar.

2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – THE SPECS

Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8

Output: 522kW@7250rpm / unspecified torque

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Drive type: Rear-wheel drive, LSD

Wheels: F: 19×9.5, 255/40 R: 19×10, 275/40

ANCAP: Not tested (regular Mustang 3 stars)

Tare weight: 1779kg

Power-to-weight: 3.40:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 14L/100km

Economy during test: 17L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 61L/98 RON

Power efficiency: 37.28kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 2.34 seconds*

0-100km/h: 4.35 seconds*

0-200km/h: 13.13 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.37 seconds*

1/4 mile: 12.76 seconds at 192.6km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.941g

100-0km/h braking: 2.67 seconds at 35.03 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.246g

Decibel at idle (/Track mode): 60/65*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 93/95*

Priced from: $99,980

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – THE PACKAGE

The R-SPEC is based on the regular Mustang GT V8, and the interior definitely reflects that. This test car features the optional ($3900) Recaro leather sports seats in the front, but as standard you get similar items with heating and cooling. Going for the optional ones actually removes the temperature control, but this likely saves some weight.

On the dash is Ford’s 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface running SYNC 3, offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with digital radio and in-built sat-nav. We’re not a big fan of the colour scheme of the interface or some of the in-screen menu buttons, mainly because it’s all a bit mono-tone and some functions aren’t well highlighted. But it does pack everything you’d expect from a modern car.

The R-SPEC also comes with a 1000W 12-speaker premium sound system by B&O, complete with an amplifier and a boot-mounted sub-woofer. This is great as you’re able to hear your tunes over the monster engine, no matter how hard you’re driving. In all seriousness though, the system does produce really high quality tones, with huge bass (if you want it) and crisp clarity.

Rear seat space is pretty tight. If the front passengers are willing to slide forward a bit, the legroom is tolerable. But headroom is going to be an issue for average-height adults and above. Your head sits right beneath the rear windscreen too, which means, on hot days, the sun beams straight onto you. This doesn’t bode well for overall comfort. We guess our main gripe here is that the Mustang is quite a large-proportioned coupe on the outside, so you tend to expect more space back here.

The boot is much more like it, opening up to 408 litre. Although you do have to contend with the sub-woofer, the load space stretches deep. According to VFACTS the Mustang’s competitors are the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ, Mazda MX-5, and Hyundai Veloster. And in that regard, the Mustang has them all licked in this department.

Our main criticism with the interior and packaging is that there’s really only the Ford Performance gear shifter and a special build plaque on the dash to identify this as the R-SPEC. We think it would have been nice to see some more exclusive highlights in here. And on that note, it doesn’t really seem like a $100k vehicle. From the inside anyway.

2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – THE DRIVE

The engine is based on Ford’s 5.0-litre Coyote V8, receiving the Ford Performance 2650 (2.65L) supercharger kit which runs at up to 12psi. Fuel is injected via traditional port and direct injection, and the intake air is cooled via an aluminium intercooler. There’s also twin overhead cams with variable valve timing.

So, it’s actually a pretty clever and modern engine, despite these types of muscle cars often being criticised for lacking advanced tech. Aussie-based Herrod Performance also supplies the full sports exhaust system with adjustable muffler flaps. Overall, Ford describes the engine as providing “potent yet refined, comfortable daily-driver” characteristics.

We agree. Even though the might unit is capable of belting out 522kW, which is simply madness, in normal conditions and under normal demands, the engine is actually very civilised. And it does sound really refined and almost European. There’s none of that crackling and higher-pitch barking. Instead, it emits a smooth and deep tone that climbs up to a growling thump as you approach the 7400rpm redline. That’s a high redline itself, and not at all common with traditional muscle car capabilities.

One of the aspects we really love about the R-SPEC is that it truly can be driven as a daily driver. The clutch pedal is fairly light and the gear shift throw is solid yet forgiving. There is much throw required either, so you can quick-shift. Ford has also installed excellent rev-matching functionality into the transmission, so it blips the throttle automatically during heated downshifts.

Burbling around town is a real joy, and you always have an inner-knowing that you have so much power which you can unleash whenever you want to. First gear takes you up to around 80km/h, and then second gear goes to around 130km/h. As you can probably begin to understand, it doesn’t take much of a squirt to keep ahead of flowing traffic.

You might think this beast goes through fuel like crazy. And it does, to some extent. The official average consumption is 14L/100km. That’s not actually that bad considering the energy that can be generated. Obviously you can’t get near 14L if you’ve got a heavy right foot. During our week of testing, including flat-out performance tests, we averaged a reasonable (for the performance) 17L/100km.

2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – THE VIDEO

2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – THE VERDICT

Cars like this stir all kinds of emotions, from giggly grins to near-terrifying levels of captivation and concentration. We love it. It is a beast but one that can be tamed. It’s more civilised than you might think in normal conditions, and surprisingly versatile thanks to the different driving modes. And it looks like nothing else on the market, absolutely awesome.

If you want one, we’d recommend getting in touch with some of Ford’s rural dealerships as these are likely to be the only ones left with remaining stock. That’s if all 500 haven’t already gone by the time you read this.

PROS:

– Surprisingly refined and smooth powertrain for 700hp

– Thunderously powerful with huge top-end speed

– Looks hot with bespoke R-SPEC aero kit

– Puts a big grin on your (and everyone’s) face

– Decent fuel economy for 700hp



CONS:

– Handling not quite up to $100k/European sports car standards

– Likely 3-star ANCAP safety (officially unrated)

– Tight rear headroom

