Polestar global sales jump 125% in first half of 2022

Polestar is recording extremely strong sales figures for the first half of this year, more than doubling its total deliveries as it eyes off the goal of 50,000 units by the end of 2022.

The company says that it has delivered 21,200 units in the first six. months of 2022, which is 125 per cent more than the 9510 vehicles it delivered in the same period back in 2021.

All up, Polestar’s order books have risen to 50,000 vehicles in total, marking a 350 per cent year-on-year increase thanks to a large fleet agreement with rental giant, Hertz, that will add 65,000 vehicles over the next five years. Interestingly, Hertz placed its Polestar order just a few weeks after placing an order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s.

The company said that after production pauses caused by COVID-related shutdowns in China, it has introduced a “second shift” in its Chinese factory to recover some of the lost productivity.

Polestar says that its footprint around the globe is expanding nicely, with another six key markets added to its portfolio, bringing the total to 25, with its retail locations growing from 103 to 125 alongside plans to open another 30 by the end of the year.

Customer test drives have also increased by 210 per cent, which Polestar says is a clear sign of the “growing consumer interest in the brand”.

We reported just a few weeks ago that Polestar had successfully launched on the NASDAQ trading floor as it attempts to raise for funds for its aggressive expansion plan.

Playing a key role in Polestar’s expansion plan will be the introduction of its Polestar 3 in early October, which will give the company a chance at the hugely popular SUV vehicle segment.