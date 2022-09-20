Jeep unveils new Willys variant for Wrangler 4xe PHEV off-roader

Jeep has taken the wraps off a new version of the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, called the Willys. It pays tribute to the nameplate’s long-running heritage and pedigree.

While it might surprise you, the standard Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has actually become the best-selling PHEV in all of the United States, which Jeep has been quick to capitalise on by unveiling the new variant at the latest Detroit Auto Show.

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit and a pair of electric motors that, working together, produce a combined 280kW and 637Nm. All of that is thrown to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep says the Wrangler Willys 4xe offers an official average fuel consumption of just 4.8L/100km, and it can travel up to 34km on its 17kWh battery pack in electric mode.

When pushed off road, Jeep’s full-time Selec-Trac 4WD system uses instant power and torque from the electric motors to help crawl up steep and slippery inclines, with the help of a two-speed transfer case, rear limited-slip differential and Dana 44 axles for the front and rear.

Key highlights for the Willys 4xe include a set of 17-inch black alloy wheels, LED head and fog lights, rock rails, a black grille, special ‘Willys’ decals, a nine-speaker sound system from Alpine and a set of all-weather floor mats.

The 4xe factory suspension lift remains for the Willys variant, which positions the Wrangler 25cm above the ground, with a safe water-wading figure standing at 76cm. Jim Morrison, senior VP at Jeep North America, said:

“Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe.”

Jeep says that the Willys 4xe is now open for pre-orders, with the first deliveries taking place before the end of the year. It remains unconfirmed whether or not Jeep’s 4xe plug-in hybrid range will be arriving here in Australia in the near future.