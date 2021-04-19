Lamborghini posts record first quarter sales in 2021

Lamborghini is no doubt reaching for the champagne after rounding out a record-setting first quarter in global sales, shattering its previous first-quarter record, set in 2019, by 22 per cent.

Sant’Agata’s finest, Automobili Lamborghini, was able to sell 2422 (25 per cent up on 2020) vehicles between the months of January and March, 2021. Sales during the first quarter were so successful for Lamborghini that it has now covered the next nine months of production at its factory.

The record-setting figures were posted on the back of extremely strong sales of the Urus SUV, with China showing the largest appetite for Lamborghini vehicles, and the United States and Germany remaining very much in demand, too.

All up, Lamborghini sold 1382 Urus SUVs, which was followed by 753 examples of the Huracan and 287 units of the Aventador leaving Lamborghini’s factory. Lamborghini’s president and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said:

In Australia, Lamborghini has sold 38 in the first three months of the year. That’s up 22.6 per cent on the same period in 2020.