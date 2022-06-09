Jaguar unveils SV Bespoke F-PACE SVR Edition 1988, confirmed for Australia

Jaguar has confirmed that its Australian arm will be taking delivery of 20 units of the limited-edition F-PACE SVR Edition 1988, designed to celebrate the company’s win at the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 retains its supercharged V8 powertrain from the regular version but receives a heap of visual enhancements and some special touches for the interior from JLR’s SV Bespoke division.

That means there’s a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 underneath the bonnet, kicking up 405kW of power and 680Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 4.0 seconds, with a top speed of 286km/h.

Headlining the Edition 1988’s upgrades are a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in Champagne Gold Satin, while the bodywork receives a Midnight Amethyst paintjob with Sunset Satin Gold highlights. There’s also a gloss black finish for the brake calipers, wheel centre caps and door mirrors.

Inside, the F-PACE Edition 19988 receives semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery, some more Sunset Gold Satin highlights for the dashboard, shift paddles, sport seats and steering wheel, as well as a bespoke ‘One of 394’ graphic signifying its exclusivity.

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless smartphone charger and an updated version of Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system that receives a new voice recognition technology.

Jaguar says that it is capping production of the F-PACE Edition 1988 to 394 units in total, each of which represents one completed lap of the Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe when Jaguar took out the top spot back in 1988 with its XJR-9 LM.

The F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is priced from $189,531 here in Australia (before on-road costs), with the first deliveries slated for the fourth quarter of this year.