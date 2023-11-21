Hyundai Reveals Facelifted MY24 Tucson with Revamped Interior

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hyundai has given us a look at what to expect from its mid-cycle facelift for the Tucson midsize SUV, with the company leaning on some evolutionary, rather than revolutionary styling details for the update.

If it looks almost identical to the current Tucson in your eyes, you’re not mistaken – with even Hyundai stating that the updated Tucson “inherits the essence of the current model’s parametric dynamics’ design language.” Look a little closer, though, and you’ll see some subtle changes primarily for the front grille, which has picked up a new set of thin, angular lines across the grille itself and a set of updated headlights.

The side profile boasts a set of skid plates that meet the bumper more seamlessly, which is said to add to the Tucson’s wider, more substantial stance, while the rear skid plates are mow integrated into the bumper moulding, and a set of new alloys.

The major updates for the Tucson, however, can be found inside the interior, which has been completely redesigned in the name of practicality and optimised space. The driver has access to a brand-new steering wheel that looks to be inspired by that of the company’s IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 battery-electric vehicles, while the design for the dash and centre console look to be inspired by its larger siblings in the range like the Santa Fe and Palisade.

The supplied photos detail what looks to be a top-spec variant that boasts a large digital instrument cluster paired somewhat seamlessly with an infotainment display atop the dash, while the gear lever has moved from a button on the console to a wheel-mounted switch. The bulky centre console houses a pair of cup holders and what looks to be a wireless charging pad, with additional storage hiding beneath the console.

Climate settings get their own display as well as physical dials for quick inputs, while the air vents are disguised by silver highlights spanning their way throughout the dash for a cleaner design over its predecessor.

Hyundai says that Australian deliveries of the updated Tucson are slated for the middle of 2024, with the range set to debut with a brand-new hybrid powertrain atop the lineup.