BMW X6 Black Vermillion Edition coming to Australia in Q4

A special BMW X6 is set to arrive here in Australia in the fourth quarter, with the local arm bringing just five examples of the X6 Black Vermillion Edition.

Based on the X6 M50i, the Black Vermillion gains a heap of visual enhancements over the standard car, including a unique Frozen Black metallic paint finish, a shadow line grille with red highlights, red brake calipers and a set of 22-inch double spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s a heap of upgrades, including a full Merino leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, ‘skylounge’ panoramic glass sunroof, Alcantara headliner and a set of ventilated comfort seats.

The interior also gains a set of velour floor mats in anthracite with red stitching, aluminium inserts and ‘Edition Black Vermillion’ badging for the centre console.

Power remains supplied by BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 pushing out 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, which translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.3-seconds; you can see what that looks and sounds like in our 0-100km/h video below.

If you’re interested, keep in mind that BMW is bringing just five examples of the Vermillion Edition to Australia, so you’ll need to act quick, jump online and give BMW your $5000 deposit ASAP. Prices start from $208,900 drive-away.