Hyundai IONIQ 6 uses extensive aero concepts, most aerodynamic ever

The upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6 will enter the market as one of the slipperiest cars available and the most aerodynamic Hyundai ever, offering a drag coefficient of just 0.21.

Hyundai has outlined some of the key aerodynamic initiatives applied to the new model, which goes on sale early next year. Using a special wind tunnel where the vehicle faces winds of up to 200km/h thanks to a 3400hp fan, engineers have been able to tune the IONIQ 6’s incredible aero efficiency.

With a drag coefficient value of just 0.21, it will enter the market as one of the most aerodynamic vehicles ever. The body features special active air flaps on the front bumper bar, as well as wheel curtains and wheel gap reducers, and a specially-shaped rear spoiler.

The front wheel gap reducer in particular is a unique touch. It is basically an extended curtain that reduces the gap between the front of the front wheel and the bumper bar. This essentially means the airflow does not separate from the wheel but instead flows over it.

Underneath the body has also been comprehensively tuned to assist air flow, with special covers applied to conceal any gaps so air can flow seamlessly. And then at the back is a fully functioning diffuser to separate airflow. Speaking about the car, Min Byung-hoon, executive vice president and director of Vehicle Performance Development at Hyundai, said:

“In the EV era, air resistance is more important than any other performance. Through their collective efforts, Hyundai’s aerodynamic engineers and designers have achieved with IONIQ 6 a new benchmark for Hyundai and the IONIQ dedicated EV line-up brand.”

As a result of the impressive efforts in aerodynamics, the IONIQ 6 offers a WLTP-rated range of 614km. That’s the highest range of any EV from Hyundai Motor Group. Check out the video below for more details.