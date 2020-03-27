2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed due to COVID-19

The iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed has been postponed this year due to restrictions and the potential spread surrounding the COVID-19 virus. It was scheduled to run in July.

Organisers say it has followed the advice from the UK Government and the Public Health England coming to the decision, however, it is planning to hold the event later in the year. It says it is exploring potential dates for late summer (northern hemisphere) or early autumn for the reschedule. Current tickets already sold will be valid for the postponed event.

COVID-19 has caused massive disruption for all events, particularly international events on the automotive calendar. The Formula 1 has even had to cancel scheduled rounds, various international motor shows have been postponed or cancelled such as the renowned Geneva motor show, and now Goodwood. Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said:

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July.”

Plans for the Goodwood Revival which is scheduled to run in September are also being reviewed, however, organisers hope that the date of 11-13 can remain in place. A new date for the 78th Members’ Meeting is also under review.

To try and give fans something to enjoy from the world of the famous estate, a special live stream will be held on March 28-29, showing a selection of its favourite races and demonstrations from the archives. The live stream will take place on the Goodwood website.