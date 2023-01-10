Polestar exceeds 2022 global sales target, 80% growth

Electric vehicle producer, Polestar, is celebrating a massively successful year of global sales in 2022, improving upon its original sales target for the year thanks to a fourth-quarter sales surge.

Polestar was originally aiming to hit 50,000 deliveries for the year in 2022, all of which would be made up of its single-model lineup, the Polestar 2.

After recording a big sales tally in the fourth quarter of 2022 – delivering 21,000 units – Polestar managed to exceed its goal and hit 51,500 deliveries for the year, marking an 80 per cent year-on-year delivery increase.

Looking forward, Polestar says that the goal for 2023 is to hit 80,000 units for the year as the company shores up supply chains for its Polestar 2 range, and prepares for the launch of the Polestar 3 set for the fourth quarter of this year. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

"I'm proud of the many milestones we achieved in 2022, and in particular the massive team effort that went into delivering our strongest quarter to date- surpassing our 50,000 global volumes target for the year. There will be the usual quarterly variations, but I'm confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for the Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 3."

In Australia Polestar hit 1524 deliveries in 2022, which was its first full year on the local market. It managed to outsell Alfa Romeo (571 units), Genesis (1039), Jaguar (700), and Maserati (594).