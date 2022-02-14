Car News Honda Records Turbo Videos

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition breaks lap record at The Bend (video)

With the current FK8-generation Civic Type R set to be replaced in the very near future, Honda is making sure it goes out with a bang, setting a lap record at The Bend recently.

Coinciding with the launch of the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition, Honda recorded a successful lap record at The Bend Motorsport Park, in South Australia, for front-wheel drive cars. It completed a lap in 2:12.260, bettering the previous record of 2:14.316. Interestingly enough, Honda snatched the lap record that was set by none other than a 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

Australian Super2 and GT Endurance Champ, Tony D’Alberto, got behind the wheel of the factory-standard Civic Type R and smashed the lap record, recording a 2:13.251, before stepping inside one of the Limited Editions. In that car, D’Alberto recorded a 2:12.260, beating the previous lap record by more than two seconds.

The Civic Type R Limited Edition retains the existing 2.0-litre VTEC turbo producing 228kW/400Nm, with power put to the front wheels via a six-speed manual. It comes with unique 20-inch BBS alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

If you’re keen on the looks and upgraded wheels, rubber and interior upgrades, you’ll have to be quick. Honda is planning on bringing just 20 Civic Type R Limited Editions to Australia, each receiving their own Australian serial number from AUS-001 through to AUS-020.

The most recent attempt at The Bend comes after successful lap record attacks at the Nurburgring, Suzuka Circuit and at Mount Panorama. Tony D’Alberto said:

“The standard Civic Type R is beautifully balanced and is such a pleasure to drive on the track, while the Type R Limited Edition offers even more grip and speed, which really encourages you to go for it. If the conditions had been cooler, I’m confident we could find a few more tenths and get the Type R Limited Edition into the 2 minute 11 second bracket.”

