Hyundai Australia adds ‘Standard Range’ Kona Electric, 305km

Hyundai Australia is making its Kona Electric lineup more accessible to buyers with the launch of its new “standard range” variant, which is priced from $54,500 (plus on-road costs).

The new standard range Kona Electric is powered by a single electric motor providing 100kW of power and 395Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 39.2kWh battery pack. The company says this offers a range of 305km per charge, on the WLTP standard.

The move to introduce the standard range variant for the Kona Electric lineup has also ushered in price reductions for the extended range Highlander and Elite variants of $1500 and $2000, respectively.

The Elite variant is available with the standard range powertrain from $54,500, while the extended range variant is priced from $60,500. Moving to the range-topping Highlander variant comes with a price tag of $58,000 for the standard range and $64,000 for the extended range variant.

Extended range variants are powered by a 150kW/395Nm electric motor paired with a 64kWh battery pack that the company says offers 484km of range on a single charge.

The introduction of the now cheapest Kona in the stables brings prices closer to the cheapest all-electric vehicles currently available in Australia, with the MG ZS EV priced from $41,990 and the Nissan Leaf priced from $49,990. Hyundai is keen to point out that it undercuts the Mazda MX-30 by $10,000, while offering more power and a longer range.

As standard (regardless of battery capacity), the Kona Electric comes packaged with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch infotainment system paired with an eight-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone charging, leather appointed interior, roof rails and Hyundai’s SmartSense safety system.

Opting for the Highlander adds LED lights, heated and ventilated seats, head-up display, ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof to the mix.

All Hyundai Kona Electric models come with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, with 12-months of roadside assistance and a lifetime service plan. See below for the lineup pricing (excludes on-road costs):

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Elite Standard Range (305km): $54,500

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander Standard Range (305km): $58,000

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Elite Extended Range (484km): $60,500

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander Extended Range (484km): $64,000