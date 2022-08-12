Hertz rolls out electric Polestar 2 rentals in Australia

Rental car giant Hertz has announced that the first batch of its Polestar 2 fleet are available for bookings in Australia as the company expands its EV rental lineup.

We reported back in April that Hertz had placed a massive order of 65,000 units with Polestar over the next five years, with the first of those deliveries now available to renters here in Australia.

The Polestar 2 will be available for renters in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Adelaide and Launceston, with a quick scan of the Hertz site showing pre-booking prices for the EV hovering around $190 per day.

The Polestar 2 joins Hertz’s fleet of all-electric rentals, otherwise known as the ‘Green Collection’ that also offers renters the option of a Tesla Model 3 as well.

Hertz made waves last year after announcing an order for 100,000 Model 3s from Tesla, in a deal said to be worth around $4.2 billion. Hertz Asia Pacific vice president, Eoin Macneill, said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Polestar to bring an exciting premium EV to the Australian market, providing customers the opportunity to drive the latest in automotive technology while expanding our range of eco-conscious options.”