Hardcore Ford Focus ST ‘Edition’ edition announced in Europe

Ford has taken the wraps off a new, hardcore performance variant of the current Focus ST, adding upgraded suspension and some weight reduction measures.

Called the Focus ST Edition, it retains the existing 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, pushing out 206kW and 420Nm to the front-wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Instead of increasing straight-line performance though, cornering performance has definitely been amped up.

Ford says the Focus ST Edition will be delivered to customers with a unique chassis configuration specifically developed for the vehicle after testing at the Nurburgring, featuring a new fully adjustable coilover suspension system provided by KW Automotive and tuned by Ford Performance.

This setup includes twin-tube stainless steel damper housings paired with blue powder-coated springs. The ride height is lowered by 10mm, but that can be extended to 20mm if the customer desires. Ford also says that the increased spring rate has translated to a 50 per cent increase in overall stiffness over the standard Focus ST.

In addition to the adjustable suspension system and a set of special 19-inch alloy wheels, Ford is also offering the Focus ST Edition with a unique and exclusive Azura Blue paint finish, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Braking power remains supplied by the stock ST’s 330mm front and 302mm rear performance brakes, and the eLSD and adjustable driving mode settings continue to optimise driving characteristics.

The Focus ST Edition is currently available in selected European markets only, with prices in the UK starting from £35,785. There are currently no official plans for an Australian launch.