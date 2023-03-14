G-Power announces upgrade kit for BMW M8 Grand Coupe, 671kW

German tuning house, G-Power, has released a series of new performance upgrades for the BMW M8, the most powerful of which increases power to a monstrous 671kW. Less powerful upgrade packs are also on offer.

Headlining the raft of upgrades available for the G-Power M8 is a massive revision of BMW M’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, which has picked up an upgraded set of forged pistons and connecting rods, tweaked turbos, a pair of new air coolers, a new ECU to control it all and a completely new exhaust system to help everything breathe.

The result of G-Power’s trickery is a massive power and torque increase from 460kW and 750Nm in the stock M8 Grand Coupe all the way up to 671kW and 1050Nm.

If that seems a little excessive, G-Power also has performance kits that increase power from the stock unit to between 521kW to 617kW.

The power upgrades have been accompanied by some aerodynamic changes to the bodywork, most prominently the massive rear wing made from carbon fibre, as well as some larger air intakes beneath the new carbon fibre bonnet featuring some aggressive air inlets.

G-Power’s upgrade kit also includes a set of 21-inch forged rims wrapped in 285/30 front and 295/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tyres so you can put all that extra power and torque to good use.

Prices for the G-Power M8 Grand Coupe performance upgrades are unknown, though it’s clear it won’t come cheap, nor does it include the cost of the donor car which is priced from $374,000 here in Australia.

If you’d like to see how the stock BMW M8 handles our 0-100km/h performance testing, you can find our video below: