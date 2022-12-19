GWM Tank 300 hybrid announced for Australia, priced from $55,990

GWM’s toughest creation yet has officially been announced for Australia, with the GWM Tank 300 Hybrid, priced from $55,900 drive-away.

The GWM Tank 300 comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo engine producing 180kW/380Nm, which is paired with an electric motor producing an additional 78kW/268Nm. All of this is thrown to the wheels via a part-time 4×4 system and a nine-speed transmission.

In terms of off-road hardware, the Tank 300 comes fitted with a locking rear differential – with the option of a front differential lock on the flagship variant – while ground clearance figures stand at 224Nm and translate to approach and departure angles of 33 and 34 degrees, respectively.

There’s also a crawl control system and a tank turn feature that brakes the inside wheel on tough terrain and shortens the Tank’s turning circle for added manoeuvrability off road.

GWM is introducing the Tank 300 to Australian buyers in a two-variant lineup, with the entry-level Lux and the Ultra. The Lux comes fitted with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a surround-view monitor, leather upholstery, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system, sunroof, ambient lighting and a heap of active safety tech.

Stepping up to the range-topping Ultra adds a set of 18-inch alloys, Nappa leather upholstery with heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, underbody protection, front differential lock, 64-colour ambient lighting and an upgraded nine-speaker sound system.

The Tank 300 range is available in a choice of five colours, including Crystal Black, Dusk Orange, Fossil Grey, Hamilton White, and Lunar Red, and comes packaged with a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. Prices start from the following (drive-away):

2023 GWM Tank 300 Hybrid Lux: $55,990

2023 GWM Tank 300 Hybrid Ultra: $60,990